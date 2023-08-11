Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann

Patrick Leo McGann, 52, is wanted on Alberta-wide and Canada-wide warrants. He is believed to be driving a light-green Hyundai Elantra, in the photo on the right. (Supplied/Calgary Police Service) Patrick Leo McGann, 52, is wanted on Alberta-wide and Canada-wide warrants. He is believed to be driving a light-green Hyundai Elantra, in the photo on the right. (Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Federal officials to provide wildfire update amid devastating season

Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina