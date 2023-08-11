Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
Police say Patrick Leo McGann, 52, was supposed to return to the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre following an approved leave on Aug. 2 but he hasn't been seen since.
He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and an Alberta-wide warrant for disobeying a court order.
McGann was charged in 2015 with three counts of attempted murder after stabbing three people inside a home in Grassy Lake.
He was found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder in the attacks.
Police say McGann has connections to B.C. and Ontario and could be heading to either province in a light-green Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate CFP 0443.
McGann is described as 180 centimetres (5'11") tall, 71 kilograms (157 pounds), with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.
Patrick Leo McGann in an undated photo. (Supplied/Calgary Police Service)
Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is urged to not approach him and instead contact police as soon as possible.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
