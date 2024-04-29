Canadian linebacker Charlie Moore retires after three seasons with Stampeders

CALGARY -

Canadian linebacker Charlie Moore retired Monday following three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Calgary selected Moore in the third round of the 2021 CFL draft.

The former Calgary Dino appeared in 45 regular-season games with the Stampeders, registering 32 special-teams tackles and two blocked punts.

Moore, of South Delta, B.C., also had two fumble recoveries and appeared in three playoff games.

Moore helped Calgary win a Vanier Cup title in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.