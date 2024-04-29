CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canadian linebacker Charlie Moore retires after three seasons with Stampeders

    Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Mario Alford, bottom left, is brought down by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Charlie Moore, left, running back Charlie Power, centre, and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Mario Alford, bottom left, is brought down by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Charlie Moore, left, running back Charlie Power, centre, and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share
    CALGARY -

    Canadian linebacker Charlie Moore retired Monday following three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

    Calgary selected Moore in the third round of the 2021 CFL draft.

    The former Calgary Dino appeared in 45 regular-season games with the Stampeders, registering 32 special-teams tackles and two blocked punts.

    Moore, of South Delta, B.C., also had two fumble recoveries and appeared in three playoff games.

    Moore helped Calgary win a Vanier Cup title in 2019.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News