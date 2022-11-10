Canadians cut back on groceries, while stores deal with the leftovers

As families are looking over their budgets, many grocery chains are looking at their stock and doing what they can to support those less fortunate. As families are looking over their budgets, many grocery chains are looking at their stock and doing what they can to support those less fortunate.

Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada

At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.

