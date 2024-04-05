'Canstruction' campaign looks to add much-needed boost to Calgary Food Bank
Displays of retro game characters crafted out of tens of thousands of cans at Southcentre Mall is about more than just art.
"All of the canned goods that are used in this construction are then going to make their way to the Calgary Food Bank to help to feed and serve our community," said Melissa From, the CEO and president of the food bank.
It's a donation campaign that is once again badly needed, as demand at the food bank continues to climb.
Staff and volunteers used to provide food to about 450 households daily at this time last year, but that number has jumped to nearly 700 per day.
About 30 per cent of their clients are employed, From adds.
"These are folks who have jobs and, for all intents and purposes, they're doing everything right and they can't make ends meet," she said.
"We've got inflation and we've got mortgage rate increases and we've got the carbon tax. All these things add up."
Nine teams of engineers and designers from Calgary businesses will build displays out of canned goods. The theme this year is retro toys and games and can be viewed at the mall until April 21.
The teams are expected to use more than 44,000 cans of beans, tuna and more -- before all of the items are sent to the Calgary Food Bank to be distributed.
People who visit the displays are also encouraged to drop off donations of non-perishables at the mall and vote for their favourite canned craftsmanship.
