Canyon trail near Canmore closed due to 'film production'

A couple of areas west of Calgary will be inaccessible for several days due to an "active film production."

On its website, Alberta Parks states that the Grotto Mountain day use area, Grotto pond and Grotto Creek canyon trail will all be closed from March 21-24.

"Access will be restricted to licensed guiding operators only," the site states.

What exactly is being filmed isn't known, but a star from the Alberta-filmed HBO production The Last of Us is back in the province for the show.

Gabriel Luna, who played Tommy, the younger brother of Joel (Pedro Pascal), shared a video on Instagram of himself at Monday night's Calgary Flames game against the Seattle Kraken.

"Back in Alberta! Thanks to the @nhlflames for hosting me. Missed y’all," said the post.

In the video he confirmed he's back for filming of Season 2 of the show.

The second season of the show is filming mainly in B.C., but the first season filmed in Calgary and throughout Alberta.

The Municipal District of Bighorn has also listed several road closures in the area due to the filming of a "television series."

The closures include Mount Allen Drive between Heart Mountain Drive and Exshaw School until March 27.

"The filming crew will do their best to wrap up filming sooner than Sunday to alleviate any additional inconvenience … To the community of Exshaw," said a Facebook post.

Highway 1A will also be closed between Grotto Canyon Trailhead and the entrance to the Lafarge Exshaw Plant.