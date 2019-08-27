Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash involving two cars in the city's southeast.

According to EMS officials, crew were called to the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail near the Glenmore Trail interchange shortly before 10:00 a.m.

A witness to the crash tells CTV that a southbound black car clipped a silver car that was also southbound. The black car swerved, entered the ditch, and flipped.

Five people were assessed on scene by paramedic crews and all were found to be in stable condition. As least one person was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries.

CPS officials say the driver of a Honda Accord lost control of the car and side swiped another vehicle.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the crash. Stoney Trail remains open to traffic.