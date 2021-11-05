'Careless use of fireworks' to blame for multiple grass fires: CFD

CALGARY -

Fire officials say there were a number of grass and brush fires Thursday evening, many of which they say were caused by improper usage of fireworks.

The Calgary Fire Department, in a release, said crews attended a number of incidents around the city on Nov. 4.

It has since been determined that the majority of the fires were caused by "the careless use of fireworks."

"Many of these fires are in close proximity to public spaces and property," officials said in a release, adding that those devices must only by used by trained professionals.

"This includes consumer fireworks that have been purchased or ordered outside Calgary."

Anyone who uses fireworks or pyrotechnics without a permit can be penalized under the National Fire Code, Alberta Edition.

"Permits are always required to ignite, shoot, or install fireworks, pyrotechnics and movie special effects," the CFD said.

There is no information on the extent of the damage caused by the fires.