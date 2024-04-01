CALGARY
Calgary

    • Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers

    Castle Mountain employee Marie greets skiers with a smile and a hug. Castle Mountain employee Marie greets skiers with a smile and a hug.
    Share

    An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.

    Marie greets people getting off the lift at Castle Mountain with a smile and a hug, spreading a little happiness before they hit the slopes.

    Staff at Castle Mountain caught Marie in the act the other day, and posted a clip of her on their Instagram page, resulting in hundreds of likes and comments from skiers and scrollers.

    “National treasure!” said @hd.evo.genius.

    “100 per cent,” said @rachelholthe. “That lady is an absolute gem.”

    @janinerio wrote, “Went to Castle for the first time last week and was greeted by her warm big hug. Such a sweet welcome.”

    “BIGGEST OF HUGS TO MARIE,” said @goldenlarchsnowremoval.

    “The world needs more Marie’s,” wrote @carlee.ng.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020

    A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News