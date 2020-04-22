LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge's fire chief released new information Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon’s grass fire between Old Man River and the Bridge Valley Golf Club.

Police were called at approximately 2 p.m. after residents noticed heavy smoke and the smell of something burning.

Lethbridge fire chief Marc Rathwell said crews are still monitoring Elizabeth Hall Wetlands.

“We responded with about 24 of our staff," Rathwell said. "Three stations were down there. We worked from approximately I believe it was around three when it started. Our staff is still monitoring any of the hot spots.”

Chief Rathwell said they’re not able to do controlled burns but they have used other methods like goat grazing as well as an assortment of other pilot projects aimed at reducing the risks of wildfires occurring.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

“The fire is still under investigation," Rathwell said, "though early indications believe it may be improperly disposed smoking materials.”

Rathwell said fire crews knew they were dealing with a fairly large fire. but with help from Coaldale and Coalhurst supplying wildland trucks and a construction company sending water tankers, it made it much easier to fight the flames.

He said they also received help for areas of the fire deemed as too dangerous for crews. “We brought in some resources from Ag and Forestry and that was the helicopter everybody saw bucketing water onto the fire. They were on patrol and they were a short distance away and were able to come in and support us with that fire.”

Rathwell said everyone was quick to offer supports as soon as they heard about the fire. He also added that he spoke with staff at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre concerning the wildlife that uses the area for nesting season. He was told that it’s still early enough in the season that fortunately birds and other wildlife won’t be significantly impacted.

No one was injured in the blaze. Emergency crews remind the public that a fire ban is still in effect in the River Valley. The confirmed cause to why the fire started is still being investigated.