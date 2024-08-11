CALGARY
    Cavalry FC knock off Halifax 3-2 to move up to third place

    Cavalry FC are within 2 points of first place after beating Halifax 3-2 Saturday at ATCO Field in Calgary.
    Cavalry FC are staging a late-season rally that continued Saturday, as they defeated Halifax Wanderers FC 3-2 in a game played at ATCO Field.

    Daan Klomp headed the ball into the net in the 66th minute of play, extending the Cavalry lead to 3-1.

    That provided a much-needed margin when Dan Nimick scored four minutes later from the penalty spot to make it a one-goal match.

    A Klomp header off a curling cross from the corner by Ali Musse opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Tiago Coimbra tied it up at a goal apiece.

    In the 21st minute, Wanderer Cale Loughrey deflected the ball into his own net, giving Cavalry a 2-1 lead.

    The win moved Cavalry FC up to third place in the standings. They’re only one point back of second-place York United and two back of first-place Atletico Ottawa.

