    • Lethbridge police seek man wanted on warrants

    Dylan Ivan Sokol, 28, is wanted for breaching probation and a release order.
    Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.

    The 28-year-old is wanted for breaching probation and a release order.

    The circumstances behind Sokol's probation and release order involve assault and uttering threats, the Lethbridge Police Service said in a release issued Monday.

    An image of Sokol has been released by the LPS and is included here.

    Anyone who knows where Sokol might be is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

