Lethbridge police seek man wanted on warrants
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.
The 28-year-old is wanted for breaching probation and a release order.
The circumstances behind Sokol's probation and release order involve assault and uttering threats, the Lethbridge Police Service said in a release issued Monday.
An image of Sokol has been released by the LPS and is included here.
Anyone who knows where Sokol might be is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Quebec village preparing for 370 per cent hike in property taxes
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase
Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.
John and Matthew Gaudreau are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends at their funeral
John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at a tearful funeral held Monday, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
Romeo Dallaire now recovered from severe infection: CTV News Exclusive
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
BREAKING 'Peter Nygard is a sexual predator:' Former fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years in prison
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.
Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.
Alberta senior in custody after allegedly luring children with candy, sexually assaulting them
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
Edmonton city councillor leaving municipal politics after 11 years
Andrew Knack fought back tears as he announced on Monday afternoon that his time in municipal politics is coming to an end.
'No consequences': Lethbridge police chief concerned about changes to photo radar
Lethbridge’s police chief says changes to the use of photo radar in Alberta are going to increase the number of violations being handed out to those breaking traffic enforcement laws.
Lethbridge police, Alberta Sheriffs crack down on dangerous driving
Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
Suspect charged in 2022 killing of Vancouver taxi driver
Two years after a taxi driver was attacked and killed in East Vancouver, a suspect has been charged in his death.
B.C. to review conservation officer training after more than 600 bears killed last year
The British Columbia government is partnering with a bear welfare group to reduce the number of bears being euthanized in the province.
Man charged after 4 youths attacked on Galloping Goose trail in Langford, B.C.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
Sask. education minister responds to incident of student being lit on fire
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
Saskatoon police officers snooped on investigation files they had no right to access: Privacy commissioner
Three Saskatoon police officers were caught snooping on nine people’s private information from investigation records for personal reasons, according to the Saskatchewan privacy commissioner.
Temperature records fall as September heat keeps summer alive in Sask.
Numerous high temperature records fell across Saskatchewan on Sunday as a late summer heat wave lingers in the province.
Sask. woman defrauded social services out of $48,000 through unemployment claims, police say
Regina police say a 27-year-old woman is facing fraud and identity theft charges after she defrauded the Ministry of Social Services of nearly $48,000.
Government of Saskatchewan to provide funds for IMAX theatre upgrades
The Kramer IMAX Theatre in Regina hosted a screening of 13 productions filmed in Saskatchewan which are hitting screens soon.
Grade 12 student grazed by bullet in the head during 'targeted' shooting outside Scarborough high school
A Grade 12 student at Scarborough’s Agincourt Collegiate Institute is receiving treatment at the hospital after his head was grazed by a bullet in what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting late Monday morning.
Hand hygiene declines in Quebec hospitals, report reveals
Hand washing in healthcare facilities is on the decline. According to access-to-information requests sent by the daily La Presse, 19 of the 22 health institutions surveyed across Quebec reported a decrease in hand hygiene rates from 2023 compared to the previous year.
Avoid Metropolitain Expressway this weekend, Transport Quebec warns
The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) westbound will be closed starting Friday night for paving work, and Transport Quebec recommends motorists avoid the area.
A group of teenagers struck by a driver in the Magdalen Islands
A driver struck several teenagers on the site of a high school in the Magdalen Islands on Monday afternoon following an altercation with a pedestrian.
'We’re still human': Collaborative effort needed to combat Maritime homelessness
Many people are calling on a collaborative effort to address homelessness in the Maritimes
Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
Man charged after eight migrants illegally cross border into Manitoba: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has charged a man with human smuggling after he was allegedly caught picking up a group of migrants crossing into Canada last month.
'It's not sustainable': Winnipeg police officers working more overtime compared to 2023: new report
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeing officers work more hours in 2024 compared to last year according to the latest budget update.
Federal employees now required to be in the office 3 days a week
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
Ottawa travellers bracing for flight cancellations amid Air Canada strike talks
Travellers leaving Ottawa are uncertain about their return flights, as Air Canada faces a potential halt in services due to a possible strike, but they are hopeful an agreement will be reached.
Manitoulin Island pet owners raise awareness about Blastomycosis
Brewster, a one-year-old border collie/St. Bernard mix, is now full of energy but that wasn’t the case just six months ago, when he suffered from a terrible cough, sores on his elbows and extreme lethargy.
Retired officers testify about discovery of Katherine Janeiro’s body in 1994
The man charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 stabbing death of Katherine Janeiro sat in a Barre courtroom on Monday as police officers testified about the day the young mother's body was discovered.
City crews dismantle homeless encampment in Barrie park
City crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Kitchener, Ont. woman says puppy was stolen during break-in
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
Traffic stop in Waterloo ends with seizure of 200+ guns
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
Concerns raised over man-made island in the Grand River
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
Director of education for TVDSB on leave of absence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Director of Education Mark Fisher is on a leave of absence.
Former Woodstock Mayor testifies in second sex assault trial, denies allegations of rape and cocaine use
The trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch continued inside a London Courtroom on Monday, where he took to the stand to answer to the allegations.
Possible police merger in the works
West Grey and Owen Sound are talking about merging their municipal police forces.
Friend identifies police-involved shooting victim as '60s Scoop survivor
A friend of 57-year-old Jason West told CTV News it was he who died after a police-involved shooting in Windsor on Friday.
NEW Windsor fire department says they're 'done being nice' following surge in open air fires
The Windsor fire department says that they were called out for open air fires more than 70 times this summer.