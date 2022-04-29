Cavalry FC look to right ship in home opener against defending champs

There's a growing buzz surrounding Canadian soccer, and Cavalry FC hopes to capitalize on that momentum for their home opener.

The team is set to take on the defending Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions Pacific FC at ATCO Field Sunday afternoon.

"I think the players, the staff, and hopefully the city is just building that buzz, that excitement that I know we are as players," said Cavalry FC captain Mason Trafford. "We are really looking forward to Sunday.

"We've been working hard this week in training and retooling a few things."

The Cavalry haven't come out of the gate with the start they were hoping for this season.

Calgary currently sits in last place in the CPL with one draw and two losses.

Despite some early-season woes, the club is still confident ahead of Sunday's return home.

"We are still really calm about everything internally," said Trafford. "We still really believe in our squad, and we think we're going to be there at the end as we always are. It's just a matter of working now.

"Every year previously, we've finished at the top, and then we sort of stumbled right in the playoffs. Hopefully, this year it's the opposite where we stumble now, but then we're peaking by the playoffs. We're just excited. It's going to be a fun year for fans to come down to watch."

Some new additions to this year's team are giving fans hope that the Cavalry will be able to get over the hump and find success in the post-season.

Aribim Pepple is back with the club after spending time overseas in England on a trial basis for Sheffield United before moving to Spain to join Getafe CF U19s.

Calgary has high hopes for the local 19-year-old forward's return to the CPL.

There's also a new family connection on the team this year, with Calgary native Mason Trafford's younger cousin Charlie Trafford suiting up for the Cavs.

Charlie joins the team after signing with Wrexham, a Welsh club competing in the English National League, last season.

For him, joining Cavalry FC is an exciting opportunity, and he has his eyes set on bringing home a league title.

"I came not just to come in and enjoy it here. Obviously, it's great to have this smile on my face, but I came here to win, and that's what hopefully we're going to do together," he said.

Sunday's game against Pacific FC kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at ATCO Field.

With files from CTV News' Glenn Campbell.