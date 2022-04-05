Dream comes true for the Trafford cousins as they suit up for Cavalry FC

Ever since they were little kids, Charlie Trafford and his cousin Mason dreamed of playing on the same soccer team.

But the dream was always put on hold because one or the other was always busy pursuing a career in Europe. This year that will change.

Charlie signed with Cavalry FC in the off-season and he says he's excited to be able to take to the pitch with Mason.

"We've spoken abut this for years. We're so close and you know people have joked that we're tied at the hip," Charlie said.

"You know on the field it helps that I have someone out there that I'm fighting for that I'd do anything for him.

"We've joked about it for a long time and it's amazing to make it happen now."

MASON HELPED IN RECRUITING

The 35-year-old Mason has been with the Cavalry since 2019 and played a big role in recruiting his cousin to sign with his hometown team.

"We always chatted every off season and made sure we stayed in contact and talked about the opportunity and when it could come and it was just the right time this year and we made it happen."

REUNITING WITH FORMER COACH

Another reason why they didn't have to twist Charlie's arm too hard was because it meant he would be back with Cavalry head coach and G.M. Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

Those two won the U18 National Championship together back in 2009 with Foothills FC. Wheeldon says he expects Charlie to play a big role on his team.

"He's imposing, he's what 6'3 (75.8 KG) and he gets about the pitch brilliantly," Wheeldon said.

"He can play in possession and keeps it very tidy. He keeps you in possession and breaks up plays and he sets up plays which is a big part of the game."

IS THIS THE YEAR CAVALRY WINS IT ALL?

Cavalry FC has been close to winning the PCL Championship but so far hasn't been able to get over that hurdle. Charlie says that's another reason why he singed here. Being from Calgary he wants to bring a championship to the city.

"This is why I came back," he told CTV.

"I came not just to come in and enjoy it here. Obviously it's great to have this smile on my face but I came here to win and that's what hopefully we're going to do together."

TIMING WAS RIGHT

Wheeldon Jr. says that's music to his ears and feels this could be a match made in heaven.

"It just worked out perfectly for us," Wheeldon Jr. said.

"He's terrific, a great player and a great person and he makes us better."

FAMILY AFFAIR

Even though Mason grew up in B.C. and is six years older than Charlie, the cousins were close growing up.

Mason hopes this experience will make them even closer.

"It truly is a family affair here. He's living just around the corner and we see each other after training and at training so honestly it's really special for us."

Cavalry FC will start the season on the road for a month and that will begin this weekend as they're in Ottawa to face Atletico.

Cavalry's first home game won't be until May 6 when they host FC Edmonton.