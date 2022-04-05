Dream comes true for the Trafford cousins as they suit up for Cavalry FC

Charlie signed with Cavalry in the off season and he says he's excited to be able to take to the pitch with Mason. Charlie signed with Cavalry in the off season and he says he's excited to be able to take to the pitch with Mason.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via remote feed during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina