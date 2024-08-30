CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cavalry FC to honour Gaudreau brothers prior to Friday night contest against Valour FC

    Share

    The sports might be different, but Cavalry FC shared a city with Johnny Gaudreau for years and Friday announced that they will pay tribute to Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died Thursday night in New Jersey.

    “As members of the Calgary sporting community, we share in this sudden loss and wish Johnny’s family, friends and teammates, current and former, our sincere condolences,” Cavalry FC’s social media team posted Friday.

    “A moment of silence will be held before our match against Valour FC on Aug. 30 in memory of Johnny and Matthew.”

    Cavalry FC are undefeated in August and sit third in the league, two points back of first-place Forge FC.

    Game time at ATCO Field is 7:30 pm.

    For tickets and information, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News