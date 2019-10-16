CALGARY – Following the release of its independent, internal review into bullying, the Calgary Board of Education has adopted new approaches to promote the well-being of its students while maintaining its stance that schools are "welcoming, caring, respectful and safe places to learn."

On October 3rd, Dr. Kent Donlevy released his findings and recommendations following interviews with elementary teachers, middle school teachers, high school teachers, school administrators, directors and learning specialists conducted during the summer. More than 150 CBE employees shared their experiences and input during the focus groups.

Donlevy concluded that bullying, as defined by the Education Act, is rare in CBE schools and the school board's regulations and practices are fundamentally sound. He also discovered there wasn't a universal definition of bullying across the school division and more could be done to train and support staff.

"Identifying and addressing bullying is important work that touches all of us," said CBE officials in a statement released Wednesday morning. "Bullying is not just a CBE issue, it is a societal issue that requires our collective effort."

"Today, and every day, we continue to work with staff, students, parents and families and all of our partners to support student well-being."

The school board says new bullying-related policies are in place including:

Having students identify their own emotional, physical and mental well-being goals

Having schools review existing policies and regulations

Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss concerns with their child's teacher as the CBE says regular communication between students and families is critical to identifying and addressing potential issues.

Following the release of its independent, internal review into bullying, the Calgary Board of Education has adopted new approaches to promoting the wellbeing of its students while maintaining its stance that schools are "welcoming, caring, respectful and safe places to learn."