CALGARY -- Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson are scheduled to provide another update on the city's response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The briefing will be held at the Calgary Emergency Operations Centre.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 754 confirmed cases in the province and there have been nine deaths attributed to complications from COVID-19.

Officials also announced Tuesday a third death linked to COVID-19 at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in southeast Calgary.

The first death, a woman in her 80s, was confirmed by Dr. Deena Hinshaw last week. A second woman in her 70s died late Sunday. The most recent victim was a man in his 80s.

An outbreak at the care facility was declared March 23. As of Monday, 36 residents and five staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

The City of Calgary declared a state of local emergency last month and the province has declared a state of health emergency. As a result, all city-run facilities have been closed, along with playground equipment.

Parks and pathways remain open however Calgarians are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing by staying at least two metres away from other people and avoiding high-touch points.