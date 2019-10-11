

CALGARY — RCMP are on hunt for two men who allegedly broke into a central Alberta home early Friday morning and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspects entered an unlocked home in Craigmyle, Alta., at around 1:30 a.m., woke the sleeping homeowners and demanded money.

The suspects left with no further interaction after the homeowners gave them an undisclosed amount of money. Some cash were older bills and may be somewhat unique, police say.

The suspects were believed to be armed with guns during the break-in.

The first suspect is described as a tall man with a larger build who was wearing black coveralls and a balaclava. The second suspect is described as a thin man, about five feet eight inches tall who was dressed in an identical disguise. Police say they both had unknown accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-854-3393 or Crime Stoppers.