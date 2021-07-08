CALGARY -- Calgary city councillor George Chahal is trading in a seat at city hall for a shot at Parliament Hill.

Ward 5 Councillor Chahal announced Thursday evening that he's going to be the Liberal candidate for Calgary Skyview riding in the next federal election, which means giving up his council seat.

"I've been honoured to represent the residents of Ward 5 at City Hall since 2017," Chahal said in a release issued Thursday evening. "These haven't been easy years in Calgary. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, our city needs strong leadership and representation at the federal level now more than ever."

Chahal becomes the ninth city councillor to announce they won't run in the October election.

Calgary Skyview is represented at the moment by Conservative MP Jag Sahota.