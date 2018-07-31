An 81-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after a woman came forward to police earlier this month saying she had been grabbed inappropriately by a man while riding the CTrain.

On July 7th, a woman was on a northbound CTrain when she was approached by a man who sat next to her and tried to engage her in conversation.

Police say the man allegedly touched the woman’s arms and then grabbed her before he exited the train at Dalhousie Station.

Investigators released images of a person of interest in the case last week and say it led to tips from the public.

Surjit Singh Bajwa, 81, is now charged with one count of sexual assault.