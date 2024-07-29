Charges against 8 withdrawn in large, violent clash from last fall

Some charges have been withdrawn in a violent clash in Calgary’s northeast last fall.

As many as 150 people were involved in the battle between two Eritrean groups.

The clash began at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2023,

It broke out in a Falconridge parking lot and baseball bats, bricks, rocks and beer bottles were used as weapons.

Approximately a dozen people were hospitalized, some of them with serious injuries.

A police task force spent months on the investigation and ended up charging 28 people.

On Monday, the Crown said prosecution of eight of those people was unlikely, so those charges have been withdrawn.