Charges laid after 4 stolen vehicles, licence plates, IDs found at Rockyford, Alta. property

A Rockyford, Alta. man faces multiple charges after a search of his property yielded four stolen vehicles, a fifth wheel RV trailer, stolen license plates, drugs, stolen identification and office equipment to create fake ID.

On Jan.5, members of the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), with help from the Strathmore RCMP, executed a search warrant on a Rockyford property.

After seizing quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, stolen identification and license plates, a fifth wheel RV trailer and quartet of stolen vehicles, police charged 46-year-old Jason Lazette with the following:

Five charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Two charges of stolen property under $2,000;

Two charges possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Eight charges of obtain/possess identity information;

Possess a prohibited firearm; and

Four counts of fail to comply with a release order

The recovered vehicles included a 2017 Honda Civic, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, a 2007 Ford F550 and a 2003 Chevy Silverado, in addition to a 2009 Heartland Big Country RV Trailer.

Following a bail hearing, Lazette was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Strathmore Provincial Court on Jan. 17.