Charges laid after gun, stolen property recovered from Deer Ridge home: Calgary police

Two people are facing charges after Calgary police seized weapons and stolen property from a home in the community of Deer Ridge last month.

Police say one of the accused was being monitored by the Prolific Offender Engagement Team (POET), following their release on bail in June.

POET would conduct regular checks to ensure the accused was abiding by their court-imposed conditions, but say by July it was believed they had "re-engaged in criminal activity.”

Later, the accused was identified as a suspect in a locker room break-and-enter, as well as several auto thefts and associated frauds.

On Aug. 8, police searched a home in the 200 block of Deerview Court S.E., seizing a loaded rifle and a stolen Ford F350, 200 rounds of ammunition, three prohibited rifle magazines, two batons, bear spray and multiple stolen identification documents and personal information.

Michael Akey, 40, and Kari Holtz, 38, are both facing multiple criminal charges.

Holtz is set to appear in court on Friday, while Akey is scheduled to appear on Sept. 12.

"Engaging offenders with the goal of supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration is our preferred approach," explained Sgt. Ryan Johnson of POET in a Thursday news release.

"However, we cannot ignore criminal activity, and when necessary, we will use our resources to monitor, investigate and apprehend those who are victimizing Calgarians."