Charges laid in Forest Lawn hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

Calgary police say charges have been laid against a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred last June.

On June 23, 2022, police were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in a parking lot near 17th Avenue and 48th Street S.E.

Officials say a man was sitting in a Mercedes-Benz sedan when an altercation took place between him and a 20-year-old female pedestrian.

During the course of the fight, police say the woman began hitting the driver through the front driver's side window. A moment later, the driver put the vehicle in motion.

"The man then began to drive the vehicle forward, and while the pedestrian grabbed a hold of the car, she was knocked down and landed on the ground," police said in a release.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver fled the scene.

A subsequent investigation has led police to arrest 44-year-old Nasir Dada Sorour Limi.

Limi is charged with hit-and-run, hit-and-run causing injury and driving without insurance.

He is expected in court on March 1.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips