CALGARY -- Police say two adults and a youth have been arrested in connection with Calgary's latest homicide.

Units were called to a park near Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E. at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported that a man inside a parked vehicle had been shot.

By the time police arrived, the man was dead and there was no trace of any suspects.

Officials then called on HAWCS to assist in the investigation, calling its involvement "instrumental."

The helicopter quickly located the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene of the incident and was able to track it so an arrest could be made.

"(HAWCS) ensured a quick arrest and prevented disposal of key evidence, which also helps to reduce investigative costs," police said in a release.

Two adults, along with a youth suspect, are now in custody. The adult suspects will be identified once charges have been laid.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the incident and are collecting evidence from a number of scenes in Legacy, Rundle and Whitehorn.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store