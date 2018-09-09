CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charges pending against suspect in stabbing
A man is in hospital with stab wounds after he was attacked on 10 Avenue S.W. early Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 1:59PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 2:09PM MDT
Police have arrested one person in connection with an early morning stabbing in southwest Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, along 10 Avenue S.W. at about 2:00 a.m., for reports of a weapon in a nightclub.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.
He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition, but managed to describe his attacker to police.
The offender was arrested a short distance away.
Charges are pending.