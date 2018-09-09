Police have arrested one person in connection with an early morning stabbing in southwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, along 10 Avenue S.W. at about 2:00 a.m., for reports of a weapon in a nightclub.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition, but managed to describe his attacker to police.

The offender was arrested a short distance away.

Charges are pending.