CALGARY – A Chestermere youth has been charged following an investigation into reports of a firearm at Chestermere Lake Middle School.

RCMP members responded to the school on Friday, Oct. 18 after staff had been notified that a student had brought a handgun-style airsoft BB gun to school. Officers located a BB gun hidden in a trash can outside the school and one student was taken into custody.

The student, who cannot be named as they are underage, has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Mischief

The student was subsequently released into the care of their parents ahead of their scheduled court appearance.

Further investigation led RCMP to the belief that there had been no threats against the school or any individuals and that the student had brought the BB gun to school for "social status".

"Weapons, whether they are real or not, have no place in our schools," said RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz in a statement released Monday morning. "In partnership with our school divisions, Chestermere RCMP takes all steps to ensure our schools and students remain safe."

According to RCMP, the investigation is ongoing.