Child endangerment charges laid after 'massive' seizure at alleged drug trafficking home

Lethbridge police say they seized a "massive" quantity of drugs, weapons, cash and stolen property from a home where a child was living.

The investigation into local drug trafficking activity, which began in September, culminated with the search ofa northside home on Wednesday.

During the search, police seized fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, methamphetamine, Oxycontin and an assortment of narcotics (in pill form) worth an estimated $140,000.

In addition to the drugs, police seized:

A loaded rifle;

Sawed-off rifle;

Three homemade guns;

Two conducted energy weapons;

A butterfly knife;

Mace;

Brass knuckles;

A sword; and

Ammunition.

Police say officers also found nearly $13,000 in cash alleged to be proceeds of crime, and an assortment of stolen property including an e-bike, electronics, tools and body armour.

A male at the home was taken into custody without incident and a female was arrested following a targeted traffic stop.

Lethbridge police say a young child was determined to be living in the home, and Child and Family Services are now investigating.

A 51-year-old Lethbridge man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child, is charged with:

Five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Four counts of possession of stolen property;

Three counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm;

Three counts of possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence;

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm;

Manufacturing a firearm;

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence;

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; and

Causing a child to be drug-endangered.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court Dec. 1.

A 47-year-old woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child, is charged with one count of causing a child to be drug-endangered.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.