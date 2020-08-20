CALGARY -- A young child was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being discovered unresponsive in a pool at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary.

Pool staff spotted the girl — who is believed to be under three years old — unresponsive in the water and called 911 about 4:30 p.m.

She was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

No other information is available. Police are now investigating.