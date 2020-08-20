Advertisement
Child in critical condition after being found unresponsive in pool at Prairie Winds Park
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:50PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:53PM MDT
A young child was found unresponsive in a pool at Prairie Winds Park and was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
CALGARY -- A young child was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being discovered unresponsive in a pool at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary.
Pool staff spotted the girl — who is believed to be under three years old — unresponsive in the water and called 911 about 4:30 p.m.
She was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
No other information is available. Police are now investigating.