CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Child injured while snowboarding in Lake Louise
(File photo)
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 5:49PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 7:05PM MST
Officials with STARS Air Ambulance say a child was taken to hospital after they were hurt while snowboarding near Lake Louise on Sunday.
The agency says the boy was snowboarding in the area when he struck a tree.
The victim was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in stable condition.
His name and age have not been released.