

CTV Calgary Staff





A child has been rushed to hospital after falling into Lake Bonaventure in the city’s southeast.

Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Lake Placid Drive S.E. just after 11:00 a.m. after someone called 911.

A young child was rushed from the scene to the South Health Campus in critical, life threatening condition by EMS.

“When fire crews arrived, CPR was already in progress by family and bystanders and AHS was also very fast on scene,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer Calgary Fire Department. “The child was found in the water and was immediately pulled out and CPR was started.”

There is no word yet on the child’s current condition.

More to come…