Chinook Centre and Market Mall to host annual Stampede breakfasts this July
While there are many Stampede breakfasts around Calgary in July, two long-running ones held at local shopping centres are set to return this year.
The Stampede breakfast at Chinook Centre will be the site’s 64th annual, and the event at Market Mall will be the mall’s 55th.
The beloved breakfasts are family-friendly and feature live entertainment, fresh pancakes, sausages and the Stampede spirit.
The Chinook Centre breakfast will be held on Saturday, July 6 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Macleod Trail side of the mall, in the parking lot between Uniqlo and Chapters.
It will be attended by Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner and Calgary-Acadia MLA Diana Batten, and will feature performances by Nice Horse, Drew Gregory, Nolan Compton and Dusty Golden.
The Market Mall breakfast will be held on Tuesday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Shaganappi Trail side of the mall, in the parking lot by The Keg.
It will be attended by Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, with live music, line dancers and Indigenous dancers.
For a list of some of the other Stampede breakfasts happening in Calgary, you can check out the Stampede Caravan Committee's website.
