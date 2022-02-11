Chuckwagon driver Chad Harden successfully appeals suspension, will return to Calgary Stampede

A collision in In the seventh heat of the July 11 chuckwagon races resulted in the death of a horse belonging to driver Evan Salmond. A collision in In the seventh heat of the July 11 chuckwagon races resulted in the death of a horse belonging to driver Evan Salmond.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina