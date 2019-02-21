Police are investigating after a church in the Varsity area was hit by a bullet on Wednesday evening.

A bullet went through a window at Varsity Acres Presbyterian Church, located at 4612 Varsity Drive N.W., at about 8:30 p.m.

Church officials say a number of groups were in the facility when the shot was fired.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and that they have no witnesses or suspects.

