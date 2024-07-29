Cigarette butt probable cause of Deer Run duplex fire: CFD

Investigators now say the probable cause of a duplex fire in the Calgary community of Deer Run last week was a cigarette butt left in a planter pot.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Deer Run Drive S.E. just after 6 p.m. on July 21.

Crews arrived to find flames had already spread to a neighbouring home.

In total, four homes were evacuated.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews "worked hard in very challenging conditions" to bring the fire under control.

Five people were displaced, including a woman who was hurt.

Firefighters say improper disposal of smoking material is the leading cause of outdoor fires in Calgary.