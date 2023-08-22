City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building

The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end.

Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.

Last Thursday at 1:30 a.m., one renter heard a loud bang and broken glass fell all over her 37th-floor balcony at West Village Towers.

Glass also fell to the street below.

A window panel is boarded up high above.

The tenant reported the incident to building management, but she says nothing was done, no communication was sent to her or other tenants, and glass remained on the ground.

On Monday, she reported the incident to the city, and an inspector checked out the scene on Tuesday.

The city has now erected fencing around the sidewalk.

The city told the tenant her report was the first it had heard of the incident.

"It was like a bomb had gone off above me and I just heard all this glass, basically, breaking, so I quickly shut the door, ran back inside and then it was like a shower of glass came down on my terrace. Chunks of glass were hitting my kitchen windows. I could see it coming down," Laila Massoudi said.

"It's terrifying. I am concerned about the safety of the building. I am concerned about the management response to a massive safety issue. This is a huge high-rise in a busy area and windows just falling out -- I don't know, it's very unsettling."

The city tells CTV News Calgary that a safety code notice has been issued to the property owner, mandating construction of a concrete fence around the area.

The city says the owner must get an engineer to investigate the cause and submit a report by Sept. 12.

In an emailed statement, West Village Towers tells CTV News Calgary tenant and staff safety is its top priority, and it is taking a comprehensive and preventative approach to the glass breakage.

No one was hurt.