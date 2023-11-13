City of Calgary, CMLC to share details on temporary Red Line closure

The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) are expected to announce details Monday about what will be done to ease the pressure on commuters during a lengthy LRT disruption later this month.

Starting Nov. 24, construction work will force the temporary closure of the Red Line between Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations.

In addition, multiple lanes of traffic along northbound Macleod Trail between 25 and 12 Avenue S.E. will be shut down and pedestrians looking to get to Stampede Park from Macleod will be detoured.

At 10:30 a.m., the city and CMLC will be sharing more information about the project and everything else transit commuters and drivers need to know about the disruption.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. on Dec. 4.