﻿City of Calgary, pet food bank offer help to wildfire evacuees

Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman: AP source

Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

