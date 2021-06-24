CALGARY -- With a heat wave forecast to arrive this weekend and stick around through next week, City of Calgary officials will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to outline how people can keep themselves, and their pets, safe.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will speak at 3 p.m., along with Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Sue Henry, Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke, warning preparedness meteorologist Kyle Fougère and water treatment manager John Jagorinec.

CTV Calgary will carry the event live.

Rain and cloudy conditions are expected on Thursday, then the forecast for Calgary calls for a high of 26 C on Friday, 28 C on Saturday, 30 C on Sunday and 34 C on Monday.

Hot temperatures are forecast to continue into next weekend.

Overnight temperatures will reach lows of about 15 C to 17 C over that time.