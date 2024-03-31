City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program

The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.

Rebates for the Clean Energy Improvement Program have increased from $800 to $1,350.

The rebate increase comes in response to the federal government’s green homes grant ending.

The city said it ha an excess of advertising dollars and decided to put the extra money into the CEIP.

The clean energy program offers low interest financing for energy efficient home improvements.

This includes installing solar panels, increasing insulation, upgrading windows and more.