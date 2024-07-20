CALGARY
Calgary

    • 4 people hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Canada Olympic Park

    Four people are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday on 16 Avenue N.W. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) Four people are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday on 16 Avenue N.W. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Share

    Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.

    The incident took place around 1 p.m., police said. The occupants of the car were in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

    There was no word on the condition of the person driving the pickup truck.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News