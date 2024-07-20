14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City

A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.

City spokesperson Nancy MacKay, who is the director of water services, said the new break, which is in the 5100 block of Bowness Road, is “not directly connected to the feeder main break” that disrupted water supply to the city for the past six weeks.

The new break is on a much smaller 10-inch cast iron pipe and does not impact the flow of water through the feeder main, she said at the city's afternoon update.

She explained that the new break is impacting 14 residences and 10 commercial properties, with repair work already underway and expected to be completed within 48 hours.

A water wagon is onsite to provide water to those who have been impacted, and part of Bowness Road in both directions has been temporarily closed.

McKay said the break was typical considering Calgary has nearly 15,000 kilometres of underground water infrastructure, adding that the city has one of the lowest numbers of average breaks per 100 kilometres in the country.

Water consumption

Friday, residents consumed 612 million litres of water, which MacKay said was in line with what the city predicted, considering Stage 2 restrictions and the hot weather.

Water is currently being moved at 70 per cent of normal pressure through the feeder main. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, no new wire snaps have been detected.

Stage 2 restrictions remain in place throughout the weekend. The city says it will be able to make a decision Monday about moving to Stage 1 Outdoor Water Restrictions.

For more information about water restrictions, go here.