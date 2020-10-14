CALGARY -- The city has delayed the announcement of its long-term recommendations to improve Deerfoot Trail due to unforeseen circumstances.

The study into the 37.5 kilometre stretch of roadway began in 2016.

Phase 1 included data collection and public consultation to better understand the issues that exist along and across Deerfoot Trail.

The second phase, which developed and refined short-term solutions for existing problems, began later that same year.

There were five short-term recommendations that were then put forward including:

New northbound on-ramp from 11 Street N.E.

"Jughandle" intersection at 32 Avenue / 12 Street N.E.

Left-turn restrictions at McKnight Blvd / 12 Street N.E. (Council-approved plan)

Northbound ramp connection between McKnight Blvd and 64 Avenue N.E.

Southland Drive to Anderson Road / Bow Bottom Trail S.E. southbound basket weave

The purpose of the study is to look at what the future of the roadway should bring for decades to come.

Wednesday’s announcement was to be part of the third phase of the study. It was expected to outline how the roadway can manage traffic, growth and safety over the next thirty years.

The majority of Deerfoot Trail was built between 1971 and 1982, but Calgary’s population has doubled since 1981 and the road no longer meets current traffic demand, resulting in traffic congestion, unreliability and safety concerns.

The city has not disclosed what prompted the delay of the announcement nor a rescheduled date.