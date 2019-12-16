CALGARY -- Electronic scooters will return to Calgary's streets and pathways in the spring but their reintroduction will arrive with a reduced maximum speed.

With consideration to the public feedback collected from more than 9,000 Calgarians in the fall, city officials have altered the rules governing e-scooters and their riders.

The shared e-scooters will have their top speed capped at 15 km/h in high traffic areas in 2020. The maximum speed of the vehicles had previously been 20 km/h and will be adjusted in designated areas remotely.

The new speed is expected to make e-scooters safer for riders as well as pedestrians. In 2019, 33 people ended up in hospital with scooter-related injuries.

The City of Calgary will also create designated e-scooter parking areas. The locations of the scooter parking lots have not been released.

For more information on the pilot program visit City of Calgary - Shared Electric Scooter Project