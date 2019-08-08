E-scooters are all the rage in Calgary right now, but riders continue to get injured.

Alberta Health Services says since Jul 10, 2019, 145 people have ended up in the emergency department from scooter-related injuries.

AHS says the majority of the visits were to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the Sheldon E. Chumir Health Centre.

The e-scooters are part of a 16-month pilot project.

The City of Calgary is allowing riders to use the shared electric scooters on sidewalks, bicycle lanes or pathways.

“In the absence of a sidewalk, exclusive bicycle lane or pathway, the customer must dismount and walk the electric scooter,” reads the city’s website.

