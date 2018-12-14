The City of Calgary is encouraging Calgarians to consider ringing in 2019 downtown as a number of activities are planned December 31 culminating in a countdown to midnight and a fireworks display.

The Central Library will be hosting a family dance party from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. complete with theatrical performances, a LEGO pit, gaming, crafts, and a kids countdown to 9:00 p.m. led by Mayor Nenshi.

The atrium of the municipal building will be transformed into a rumpus room with a Calgary Flames indoor hockey rink, bounce castles, a photo booth and interactive games. Activities in the municipal building run from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and Fire Fountain, a temporary art installation involving fire, will be on display in the plaza outside the main doors.

A public skating party will be held at Olympic Plaza from 7:00 p.m. until midnight with free skate rentals (identification required). Tim Hortons will offer complimentary beverages, roaming performers will entertain the crowd, Calgary’s poet laureate Sheri-D Wilson will perform a reading, and Mayor Nenshi will lead the crowd in the countdown to 2019.

