City unveils family friendly New Year’s Eve festivities
The City of Calgary will host New Year's Eve events at Olympic Plaza, the municipal building and the Central Library to ring in 2019 (file photo)
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 4:10PM MST
The City of Calgary is encouraging Calgarians to consider ringing in 2019 downtown as a number of activities are planned December 31 culminating in a countdown to midnight and a fireworks display.
The Central Library will be hosting a family dance party from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. complete with theatrical performances, a LEGO pit, gaming, crafts, and a kids countdown to 9:00 p.m. led by Mayor Nenshi.
The atrium of the municipal building will be transformed into a rumpus room with a Calgary Flames indoor hockey rink, bounce castles, a photo booth and interactive games. Activities in the municipal building run from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and Fire Fountain, a temporary art installation involving fire, will be on display in the plaza outside the main doors.
A public skating party will be held at Olympic Plaza from 7:00 p.m. until midnight with free skate rentals (identification required). Tim Hortons will offer complimentary beverages, roaming performers will entertain the crowd, Calgary’s poet laureate Sheri-D Wilson will perform a reading, and Mayor Nenshi will lead the crowd in the countdown to 2019.
