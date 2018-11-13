Police are looking for a pair of suspects after a clerk at a convenience store in the Marborough Park area was stabbed during a robbery on Monday evening.

Investigators say a man entered the Lucky 7, Fair Deal Grocery Store in the 6800 block of Memorial Drive E. at about 10:00 p.m. and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man attacked and stabbed the clerk while he was standing with customers at the rear of the store.

Police say a woman was seen outside the store holding a knife and she fled the scene with the suspect. The pair did not obtain any merchandise or money.

The clerk was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The male suspect is described as:

In his 20s

About 168 cm or 5’6” tall

Wearing a dark hoodie with a green design on the back, blue jeans and a white baseball hat

The female suspect is described as:

Caucasian

About 152 cm or 5’ tall

Slim build

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org