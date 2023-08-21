Clutch birdie gives Duke first PGA Tour Champions title
Ken Duke had a feeling he would win a PGA Tour Champions event in Canada.
With a birdie on the par 5 finishing hole of the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Sunday, Duke did just that as he won the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic.
“This is exciting,” said Duke, who won the Canadian Tour Order of Merit in 1999 after grinding out a pair of victories that year north of the border.
“I've always dreamed about this. This is where I started my professional career up here in Canada and I've always thought that I'd win up here and here we are finally doing it.”
The 54-year-old golfer from Palm City, Fla., sank a clutch four-foot putt on the 18th green to win his first-ever PGA Tour Champions event in his 100th career start.
Afterwards he pumped his fist and then gave his caddie Marvin King an enthusiastic high-five.
“Those are the guys that put in the hard work,” Duke said. “They put in the grind - the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays of walking the course and doing all the yardages and the percentages. Those guys don't get enough credit.
“We get the limelight because we're on TV and hitting the shots and making the putts. There's been some good days and bad days as we all know, but we keep fighting. That's what Marvin and I do. We keep fighting and putting our heads down and grinding it out.”
Duke had three birdies on his final six holes to finish with a three-round total of 14-under 196.
On the day, Duke carded a round of 4-under 66 to end the tournament one shot ahead of playing partner Tim Petrovic and Thongchai Jaidee, who both finished at 13 under.
Petrovic, 57, of Austin, Tex., carried a two-shot lead into the final round of the 54-hole tournament, but he wasn't able to get anything going as finished with three birdies and two bogeys to shoot 69.
“I made a couple bogeys on the front, got it going early and fought back and hit some good shots,” Petrovic said. “Unfortunately on 18, I just laid it up in the rough. It was in the worst spot possible with that tight pin and had to play to the left just to give myself a putt at it. Almost made it, that would have been nice.”
Jaidee, 53, of Lopburi, Thailand, had Sunday's best round of 8-under 62 to take the clubhouse lead before Duke surpassed him on the final hole.
“I started really well on (the) front nine,” said Jaidee, who started his round with four birdies on his first five holes before adding five more on the back nine to go with just one bogey.
“I'm really happy in my game today and the whole week. The course is in very, very good condition this year. The fairway to the green is amazing.”
Darren Clarke, Billy Andrade and Scott Dunlop all finished in a three-way tie for fourth spot at 11 under, while K.J. Choi and David Toms were one shot back of that group at 10 under.
After starting the tournament with scorers of 68 and 66 on the first two days of competition, Alan McLean of London, Ont., struggled on Sunday and carded a disappointing round of 3-over 73.
“I was out there to try and beat the golf course and it beat me today,” said McLean, who still finished as the top Canadian in a tie for 33rd place at 3 under.
“It's a very small consolation that I'm the top Canadian. It's kind of sad, but all in all it was a good week. I enjoyed it and it was nice to be in contention and I just wish I could have put a better foot forward today.”
Undeterred, McLean will attempt to qualify to play at both The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich., next weekend and at the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis, Miss., from Sept. 8 to 10.
“I've given myself a challenge to make it into one of the next two (events) and then go from there,” said McLean, who was born in Scotland and raised in South Africa before he moved to Canada in 2000.
Former Calgary resident Stephen Ames carded an even-par round of 70 to finish one shot back of McLean in a tie for 41st at 2 under.
His fellow Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Mike Weir, of Brights Grove, Ont., shot his second straight round of 71 to finish one back of Ames, while David Morland IV, who's originally from Aurora, Ont., shot 72 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 64th at 2 over.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
Edmonton
-
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
-
Edmonton Oilers tickets go on sale Aug. 31
Edmonton Oilers single-game tickets will go on sale next week, the club announced on Monday.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
-
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
-
Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOS
A woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
Atlantic
-
Incident response group on wildfires meeting ahead of cabinet retreat today
The 'apocalyptic devastation' of wildfires in British Columbia and Northwest Territories is a chief concern for the federal government as a cabinet retreat gets underway in Charlottetown, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
-
Cape Breton man dies in ATV crash: RCMP
A 59-year-old man from Cape Breton has died in a single-vehicle ATV crash, Inverness County RCMP say.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows to more than 15 square kilometres
A pair of wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island have merged into one large fire measuring more than 15 square kilometres.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
Man in his 40s killed in downtown Toronto shooting; police looking for suspects
A man in his 40s has died after being shot in downtown Toronto Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire
Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024. The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.
-
Montreal will give out free baby-supply kits to parents
Starting next year, parents of Montreal's newest residents can pick up baby-supply kits at their local library. The city's new "Bienvenue bébé" boxes will come with $200-worth of locally-made items, available to parents of infants between 0-12 months old.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau Canal
Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
-
Climate protest group blocks Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change claims three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way
With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.
-
E-scooter rider in Guelph dies from injuries
An e-scooter rider who was found by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries in Guelph on Wednesday has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house was reported in the west central region of the city.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
Northern Ontario
-
Harassment charge withdrawn against Sudbury area OPP sergeant
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Winnipeg
-
Law society hearing for lawyers accused of surveilling Winnipeg judge begins
A Law Society of Manitoba hearing is underway for two lawyers facing charges related to complaints that they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
Winnipeg house goes up in flames for 4th time this year
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a North End house that went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Regina
-
Accused killer of Misha Pavelick still without lawyer following third court appearance
The 34-year-old man accused of killing Misha Pavelick when he was 17 in May of 2006 still hasn’t obtained a lawyer following his third court appearance on Monday.
-
Early morning garage break-in sees one Regina man arrested
A Regina man is in custody following an early morning break-in at a garage in the city's northwest.
-
Crews quickly contain early morning Regina house fire
An early morning house fire on Monday was quickly contained to one floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.