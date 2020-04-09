CALGARY -- A northeast gas station was temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Co-op officials, the Village Square gas bar, in the 2500 block of 52nd Street N.E., reopened Wednesday after the facility underwent a deep cleaning and was sanitized.

The employee has been in self-isolation at home since their symptoms first appeared.

In a letter to Co-op members sent April 8, CEO Ken Keelor said the organization is committed to the safety of the public and its employees and has implemented several measures to mitigate risk including: