Co-op reopens Village Square gas bar after employee contracts COVID-19
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 7:24AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 9, 2020 7:28AM MDT
The Village Square Co-op gas bar in northeast Calgary reopened April 8 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 (GoogleMaps)
CALGARY -- A northeast gas station was temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Co-op officials, the Village Square gas bar, in the 2500 block of 52nd Street N.E., reopened Wednesday after the facility underwent a deep cleaning and was sanitized.
The employee has been in self-isolation at home since their symptoms first appeared.
In a letter to Co-op members sent April 8, CEO Ken Keelor said the organization is committed to the safety of the public and its employees and has implemented several measures to mitigate risk including:
- Limiting the number of people in its stores at any given time
- Placing directional arrows in store aisles to create one-way traffic and improve physical distancing
- Providing staff with access to masks and gloves
- Installing plexiglass dividers between staff and customers