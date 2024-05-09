CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police operation in High River resolved: RCMP

    RCMP generic
    Share

    High River RCMP say a police operation in the community has been completed.

    At 6:30 a.m., officials said in a news release that there is a "heavy police presence" in the 600 block of Sixth Street in High River as officers are conducting a police operation.

    About an hour later, police provided an update to say the situation had been resolved.

    No further information is available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News