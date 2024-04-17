Cochrane RCMP officer shoots suspect following attempted traffic stop

A suspect was shot by a police officer during a confrontation that occurred following a traffic stop in a rural area near Cochrane, Alta., on Tuesday evening.

At 5:08 p.m., Cochrane RCMP attempted to arrest a man following a traffic stop in a rural area near the community.

Officials say the suspect's vehicle crashed into a police cruiser and was disabled.

He then got out of the vehicle and "a confrontation ensued," resulting in the police officer firing their weapon.

The male suspect was seriously wounded in the shooting and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will been contacted to conduct an independent investigation, RCMP said.

"The RCMP believes in accountability and transparency and in so doing will provide full support to the ASIRT investigators. Events like this are difficult for everyone involved," police said in a news release.

RCMP will also be conducting an independent review into the circumstances of the shooting.

"RCMP training, policy, police response, and the officer’s duty status will be subject to review.

"The RCMP is, of course, fully cooperating with ASIRT."